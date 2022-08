Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 300 servicemen of the aggressor country. So, since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers have lost 45,200 troops.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Mykolaiv directions.

Russia's total combat losses as of August 21 approximately made:

personnel - about 45,200 (+ 300) people eliminated;

tanks - 1,912 (+ 5);

armored fighting vehicles - 4,224 (+ 12);

artillery systems - 1,028 (+ 10);

MLRS - 266 (+ 0);

air defense systems - 141 (+ 0);

aircraft - 234 (+ 0);

helicopters - 197 (+ 0);

operational-tactical level drones - 806 (+ 3);

cruise missiles - 190 (+ 0);

ships/boats - 15 (+ 0);

vehicles and tank trucks - 3,143 (+ 6);

special equipment - 99 (+ 2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assaults of the invaders in 4 directions and forced the enemy to retreat.

In addition, the enemy is attacking in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, but does not succeed on the battlefield.

Enemy units are conducting assault operations in the directions of Pisky - Nevelske, Lozove - Nevelske and Staromykhailivka - Maryinka, hostilities continue.

Russia is again transferring air defense systems to the territory of Belarus.