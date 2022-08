A Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying Wentian lab module, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Gang.

A Long March-2D rocket sent a satellite group into space, marking 103 consecutive successful launches by the Chinese carrier rocket series, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The previous record for consecutive Long March rocket launches was 102, set from 1996 to 2011.

Since May 5, 2020, the Chinese carrier rocket series has achieved 103 consecutive victories in just 27 months, transporting more than 200 spacecraft into orbit, including space station modules, a lunar probe, a Mars probe and manned spaceships, said China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the country's major space contractor.

China is developing next-generation manned launch vehicles and heavy-lift rockets, which will take on future crewed missions to the moon and further expeditions to Mars, Jupiter and asteroids, the company said.