The Russian occupiers are conducting assault actions in 3 directions in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Enemy units are conducting assault operations in the directions Pisky – Nevelske, Lozove – Nevelske and Staromykhailivka – Maryinka, combat operations are ongoing, the military said.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired artillery near Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, and Vremivka.

They used aviation near Novomykhailivka and Pavlivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders carried out shelling from barrel artillery, rocket artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Neskuchne, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Novosilka, Dorozhnyanka, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, Chervone and Novodanylivka.

The Russians launched air strikes in the areas of Hulyaipole, Olhivske and Chervone.

They conducted aerial reconnaissance using the Orlan-10 UAV in Zaporizhzhia region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy does not succeed on the battlefield in Donetsk region and Kharkiv region.

Russia is again transferring air defense equipment to the territory of Belarus.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assaults of the invaders in 4 directions and forced the enemy to retreat.