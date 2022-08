Russia is again transferring air defense equipment to the territory of Belarus.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The movement of air defense equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is noted in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of this country continues to persist, the General Staff notes.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy carried out mortar attacks on the settlements of Pushkari in Chernihiv region and Myropillya and Pavlivka in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of Prudianka, Ruski Tyshky, Shestakove, Pishchane and Pechenihy.

It launched air strikes near Mospanove, Staryi Saltiv and Husarivka.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance near the village of Velyki Prokhody.

In the Slovyansk direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Shevelivka, Krasnopillia, Dibrivne, Nortsivka, Sulyhivka and Dolyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 13,000 current and former military from Belarus agreed to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia is preparing for a massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine in the coming weeks. At the airfield in the Belarusian Zyabrovka there is up to the 14 S-400 air defense systems and about 60 missiles to them.