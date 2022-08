Enemy Not Successful On Battlefield In Donetsk And Kharkiv Regions - AFU

The enemy is not successful on the battlefield in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the enemy carried out reconnaissance in battle in the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne, did not succeed, withdrew.

It tried to conduct assault operations in the directions of Brazhkivka - Nova Dmytrivka and Sulyhivka - Nova Dmytrivka, but suffered losses and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to continue offensive actions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was carried out with barrel and rocket artillery near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka.

It held the offensive in the direction of Berestove - Ivano-Daryivka, was not successful.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy bombarded the positions of Ukrainian troops from tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Yakovlivka, Zaitseve, Shumy and Zalizne.

It launched airstrikes near Zaitseve, Bakhmut and Soledar.

It held offensive battles in the directions of Pokrovske - Bakhmutske and Semyhirya - Zaitseve, but did not have success, withdrew.

Fighting continues in the Zalizna Balka - New York and Novoselivka - New York directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assaults of the invaders in 4 directions and forced the enemy to retreat.