US Treasury Reports On Russia's Attempts To Bypass Western Sanctions With Help Of Turkiye

Deputy Secretary of the Treasure Wally Adeyemo during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Yunus Elitash said that Russian legal entities and individuals are trying to use Turkiye to bypass Western sanctions.

This was reported by the press service of the U.S. Department of the Treasure.

"Deputy Secretary Adeyemo raised concern that Russian entities and individuals are attempting to use Turkiye to evade sanctions put in place by the United States and 30 countries," the statement said.

Adeyemo also emphasized the importance of efforts made by the civilized world to introduce new sanctions against the Russian Federation. Russia is asking Turkiye to help circumvent sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, only half of the G20 states imposed sanctions restrictions against Russia for invading Ukraine.