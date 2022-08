Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said that Ukraine within the framework of the Army of Drones project has already received about 100 large unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can travel long distances.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now we have almost 2,500 kilometers of the front line. There is also the depth of the front, which we conditionally divided into 4 levels. The first line is up to 3 km, the second, third and fourth - 60, 70 and 120 km, respectively. So, for a 3-kilometer zone, we need up to 10,000 drones. These are small "birds" that can be used in everyday life. They are needed for urban battles and reconnaissance over short distances," said Fedorov.

He added that the other three front lines require large drones that fly long distances.

More than 200 such drones are currently contracted - approximately so many of them are needed so that the Ukrainian military can perform tactical tasks on the front line.

Fedorov said that about 100 large drones have already been delivered to Ukraine, and noted that by the end of October - early November, the remaining contracted drones should arrive.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this number of drones must be constantly maintained.

"That is, no matter how many of them are destroyed by the enemy, we must ensure the possibility of their operational restoration. To do this, we are constantly looking for opportunities to buy these drones, repair old ones, open hubs for their restoration and, of course, train pilots on an ongoing basis. So far, it has been possible to collect about UAH 855 million for the purchase of new UAVs," he added.

