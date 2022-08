The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said that the troops of the Russian Federation are trying to improve the tactical position in the Mykolaiv direction, are conducting an offensive battle in the direction of Vasylka - Blahodatne, at the same time, in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the invaders’ offensive actions.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied areas and restraining the actions of the Defense Forces.

It is trying to improve the tactical position in the Mykolaiv direction.

It carried out shelling from tanks and various caliber artillery near Mykolaiv, Ukrainka, Oleksandrivka and fifteen other settlements.

It conducted an airstrike near Olhine.

It conducts an offensive battle in the direction of Vasylka - Blahodatne.

The enemy's naval group keeps two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers ready for use.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on resuming offensive operations.

It fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Asiivka, Husarivka, Chepil, Protopopivka and Dovhenke settlements.

It made an airstrike near Zalyman.

The occupiers waged offensive battles in the directions Brazhkivka – Novodmytrivka, Sulyhivka – Novodmytrivka, Brazhkivka – Virnopilla and Dovhenke – Kurulka.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy and pushed it back.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery was carried out in the areas of Kramatorsk, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Zvanivka and Raihorodok.

It conducted an airstrike near Ivano-Daryivka.

The invaders tried to launch an offensive in the direction of Spirne - Ivano-Daryivka and Mykolaivka - Vyimka, without success.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling from tanks, barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers was recorded near Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut, Kodema and Bilohorivka.

In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the last three settlements.

With offensive and assault actions, the occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Striapivka - Soledar, Pokrovske - Bakhmutske, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Vershyna - Zaitseve, Vershyna - Kodema, Travneve - Zaitseve, Travneve - Kodema, Semyhirya - Zaitseve, Hladosove - Kodema, did not have success, received a harsh rebuff.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types near Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Sukha Balka, and Nevelske.

It carried out airstrikes near Vodiane and Maryinka.

It held unsuccessful offensive battles in the directions Horlivka - Mayorsk, Spartak - Opytne, Donetsk - Pisky, Staromykhailivka - Pervomaiske.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy shelled the areas of Pavlivka, Yelyzavetivka, Novosilka, Vuhledar and Novomykhailivka settlements.

It held an offensive battle in the direction of Blahodatne - Zolota Nyva, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

Since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian military has destroyed about 44,900 occupiers.