Oleh Soskin, director of the Institute for the Transformation of Society, political scientist and economist, believes that in the event of defeats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front, the U.S. dollar exchange rate in Ukraine can grow to 100 hryvnias, now it completely depends on the military situation.

The expert stated this in an interview with Glavred.

According to him, the hryvnia will remain stable if the Ukrainian military does not allow the enemy to take a piece of Donetsk region, and also liberate the occupied Kherson.

"Since EUR 8 billion will arrive, the rate will remain about the same as now - 40-45 hryvnias per dollar. Maybe it even will get a little stronger - up to 38 (hryvnias per dollar)," the expert explained.

Soskin warned that there is also a worse variant of events.

"If, God forbid, these territories are given away, and Russia launches an attack on Mykolaiv further, the rate will reach 60 hryvnias per dollar, for starters. And by the end of the year, if the situation "freezes" - 100 (hryvnias per dollar)," the expert predicts.

Recall that on July 21, the National Bank of Ukraine raised the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.57 UAH/USD. A few hours after the decision of the National Bank to weaken the official hryvnia exchange rate, the cash rate went down sharply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 19, the U.S. dollar rose by 14 kopecks to 40.49 UAH/USD.