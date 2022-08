The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine said that the special services of the Russian Federation deliberately misinformed Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding real sentiments in Ukraine, so Putin was confident that he could "take Kyiv in 3 days."

This is stated in the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

As noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, analyzing a recent article by The Washington Post on the miscalculation of Russian special services before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin agents convinced the Russian leadership that the war in Ukraine would be easy, and Ukrainians would welcome Russian troops.

In fact, only 2% of Ukrainian citizens expected "liberation," and 48% were ready to fight at the front, defending the country.

The NSDC believes that the Russian special services provided inaccurate data for 2 reasons:

attempts to please the Kremlin,

trust in sources who had their own benefit in overthrowing the government of Ukraine.

"The Kremlin's long-term practice of imposing its "truth" has led to the fact that even intelligence had to hide real facts," the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement.

Recall that Russian troops invaded the territory of Ukraine in the early morning of February 24.

As stated by Western media, Putin wanted to capture Kyiv in 3 days. Journalists also reported that in case of the seizure of Kyiv, the FSB of the Russian Federation prepared 2 puppet governments.