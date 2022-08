Russia Going To Throw Its "Volunteers" To South Of Ukraine - ISW

In the south of Ukraine as a whole and in Kherson in particular, invaders from the Russian Federation intend to deploy the so-called volunteer units. This is reported in the summary on the development of events on the fronts of Ukraine by American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

As stated in the document of the ISW, recent Ukrainian attacks on the Russian military and transport infrastructure in the Crimea and Kherson region, probably, reduce the confidence of the Russian Federation in the safety of its rear areas.

According to the researchers of the Institute, "reports from August 18 about Ukrainian strikes are affecting the Russian information space despite the fact that these reports were likely overblown.”

As the ISW reported on August 18, Russian sources mainly reported and distributed false or exaggerated messages indicating panic in the Russian Federation.

The Russian authorities are noticeably increasing security measures in Crimea, indicating the growing concern of the occupation authorities and civilians about the threat of Ukrainian strikes on rear areas that were previously considered safe.

As stated in the message of the ISW, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on August 19 has almost not changed, despite the statements of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on August 18 that Ukrainian troops will stage a provocation at the NPP on August 19.