Blinken Once Again Confirms U.S. Will Continue To Support Ukraine For As Long As It Takes

The United States continue to support the people of Ukraine "for as long as it takes." The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized this in his statement. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official portal of the U.S. Department of State.

“The courage and strength of Ukraine’s military and its people are extraordinary, and the United States will continue to provide additional systems and capabilities for Ukraine. These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table,” said the head of the U.S. Department of State.

“As we approach the six-month mark of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal full-scale war against Ukraine, President Putin’s forces continue their assault, inflicting grievous harm on civilians and causing massive destruction of civilian infrastructure,” said Antony Blinken.

At the same time, Blinken said that the U.S. President Joe Biden is determined to "continue to support the people of Ukraine in defending their country from Russia’s aggression for as long as it takes."

The U.S. Secretary of State recalled that, given the new package of military assistance for USD 775 million, the assistance of the U.S. to Ukraine reaches about USD 10.6 billion.

Blinken also added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used weapons provided earlier to protect their country very effectively.