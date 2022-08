AFU Hit Invaders’ Base In Melitopol, And They Shell Residential Quarter In Response - Mayor Fedorov

After the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the military base of the invaders in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), the enemy fired on the residential quarter of the city.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He recalled that on Saturday night, the Ukrainian military inflicted a devastating blow on the Russian military base in Melitopol.

"Enemy air defense units could not intercept our missiles, since a few weeks ago the occupiers relocated the main part of air defense to Kherson region. So the Orcs decided to resort to traditional terrorist acts, which are often used in Donetsk," he wrote.

The Mayor said that the occupiers, a few minutes after the shelling of their military base, fired a missile from the former Yakimovskyi district at residential buildings near Ukrainska and Hertsena streets.

About 10 civilian houses were destroyed.

One Melitopol resident suffered from shelling, he was hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, powerful explosions sounded in occupied Melitopol on the night of Saturday.

According to preliminary data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit one of the Russian military bases, which the Russians are once again trying to restore in the area of ​ ​ the airfield.