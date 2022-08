In the village of Zaozerne, near Yevpatoria, today in the morning, local residents heard explosions. The occupation authorities of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported that the air defense system worked and the target was hit. The incident was reported by the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov on Facebook and the so-called head of the Crimea occupied by Russia Sergey Aksyonov on Telegram.

"Explosions are also heard over the village of Zaozerne (a suburb of Yevpatoria). The Russians appear to be fending off a drone. We are waiting for details," Refat Chubarov wrote on the social network.

In turn, the Gauleiter of the Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that in the Western Crimea the air defense system worked and the target was hit.

According to him, there are no injuries and damage.

Aksyonov urged residents to remain calm and "trust only official information."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 20, an explosion again sounded in Sevastopol, the occupation authorities reported that a drone was shot down over the roof of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.