Occupiers Hit 5-Story Building In Voznesensk In Mykolaiv Region, 9 People Wounded, 4 Children Among Them

On Saturday, the Russian occupiers hit a five-story apartment building in the city of Voznesensk (Mykolaiv region), as a result of enemy shelling, 9 people were wounded, including 4 children.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Rashists fired on the city of Voznesensk. Hit a five-story house and private houses. As at 1:30 p.m., it is known about 9 wounded, of which 4 are children. All the children are in a bad state. Age - from 3 to 17 years," he wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, one girl whose eye was torn out by a fragment is now being transported to Mykolaiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 17, Russian troops launched missile attacks on Mykolaiv, hit the Petro Mohyla National University of Chornomorsk.