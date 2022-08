"No Mercy To The Ukrainian Population," Russian Ambassador Wrote And Then Deleted Tweet

The Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter microblog page: "No mercy to the Ukrainian population!" in response to a tweet by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanking U.S. President Joseph Biden for another military aid package for Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the web archive of the social network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ambassador soon deleted that post and wrote some "clarifying" messages.

He said he was misunderstood, and he meant that Biden, who supplies weapons to Ukraine, and Zelenskyy, who rejects negotiations on Russian terms, do not have mercy to Ukrainians.

The ambassador argues with users who say that such a tweet is difficult to interpret incorrectly, and assures that he has many relatives in Ukraine and he loves them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States will help the people of Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized this in his statement.