Air defense forces on Saturday shot down 4 Kalibr missiles, which were launched by the invaders at Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A cool start of Saturday from our military. Our air defense shot down all 4 Kalibr missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region, which the Russians launched at the region. Glory to our military," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, air defense forces shot down 7 out of 8 cruise missiles launched by Russian troops from the Caspian Sea.