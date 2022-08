Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy About 44,900 Occupiers Since Beginning Of Russian Invasion - AFU General Staff

During 177 days of war in Ukraine, Russia's losses amount to 44,900 military, 1,907 tanks and 1,018 artillery systems. This is stated in the text of the summary of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on it page on Facebook.

As noted in the official document, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 20 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 44,900 (+ 200) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 1,907 (+ 8) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 4,212 (+ 17) units,

artillery systems - 1,018 (+ 2) units,

MLRS - 266 (+ 0) units,

air defense systems - 141 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 234 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 197 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 803 (+ 8) units,

cruise missiles - 190 (+ 0) units,

ships/boats - 15 (+ 0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 3,137 (+ 7) units,

special equipment - 97 (+ 3) units.

The General Staff emphasized that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.