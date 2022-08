The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled the assaults of the invaders in the Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update for the past day, August 19, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, the situation is without significant changes.

The enemy fired from barrel artillery on civil and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bilopillia and Krasnopillia, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is fighting in order to maintain the occupied areas and prevent a counteroffensive by units of the Defense Forces, sometimes trying to improve the tactical position.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Chuhuiv, Zolochiv, Pytomnyk, Husarivka, Sosnivka, Ruski Tyshky, Korobochkyne, Shestakove, Duvanka and Prudianka.

It actively conducted aerial reconnaissance with UAVs, launched air strikes near Lebyazhe and Zalyman.

The invaders fought offensive battles in the area of Borshchova, did not have success, withdrew.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded from tanks, barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems near Dovhenke, Sulyhivka and Mazanivka.

Near Novodmytrivka, Virnopilllia and Kurulky, enemy units tried to conduct assault actions, were repulsed and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out shelling from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Rozdolivka, Sydorove, Spirne and Pryshyb.

Near Ivano-Daryivka, the enemy is trying to launch an offensive, hostilities continue.

In the Bakhmut direction, civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Vesele, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Kodema and Mayorsk was shelled.

The invaders carried out offensive and assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve and Kodema, they did not succeed.

In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Neskuchne, Oleksandropil, Keramik, Kermenchyk and Pisky.

Enemy aircraft operated near Maryinka.

The enemy is advancing in the area of ​ ​ the village of Opytne and Mayorsk, did not have success, the battles continue.

In the Novopavlivka direction, shelling near Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka was recorded.

The enemy conducted assault operations in the area of ​ ​ the village of Zolota Nyva, was not successful, retreated.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy used artillery and tanks for shelling areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Novopil, Chervone, Vremivka, Charivne and Olhivske.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the main efforts of the enemy focus on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.

The occupiers take measures to replenish the losses of personnel and equipment.

The enemy fired on civil and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Prybuzke, Luch, Tavriiske, Novohrihorivka, Olenivka, Novoselivka, Blahodatne, Veselyi Kut, Shyroke, Yakovlivka, Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka and Otradne.

"The enemy's personnel is demoralized, which is due to the constant postponement of their rotation dates and deception with promised payments. This leads to the refusal of the occupiers to participate in hostilities," the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled several attacks near Bakhmut.