In occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), powerful explosions sounded on the night of Saturday.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports

"Tonight powerful explosions sounded in Melitopol, which the whole city heard. According to preliminary data, it was an accurate hit at one of the Russian military bases, which the Rashists are once again trying to restore in the area of the airfield," he wrote.

Fedorov noted that collaborators immediately reported that the air defense system of the invaders had worked.

"So it worked that the smoke still goes. Although, if the Russian army has such air defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will definitely get them as soon as possible," the mayor added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 17, a strong explosion occurred in the center of Melitopol, where one of the commandants of the enemy was located.