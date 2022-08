In the city of Sevastopol in the Russian-annexed Crimea on Saturday morning there was an explosion, the occupation authorities said that an UAV was shot down over the roof of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

The "Governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am at the headquarters of the fleet. 25 minutes ago, a drone arrived on the roof. It was flying low. The drone was worked out by the PVN (the fleet’s air defense post). They shot down the UAV directly over the fleet headquarters. It fell on the roof and burst into flames. The hit didn't occur," he wrote.

Razvozhaev added that there are no victims.

He also said that on the evening of August 19, explosions were heard in the center of Sevastopol.

"Just like many of the townspeople, I heard pops in the center. Similar ones previously sounded in the Strilka area. Air defense worked out in the bay. In the center there is the ship's artillery. The story is the same as yesterday. According to preliminary data, these were UAVs. The goals were hit. Stay calm," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians blocked the Crimean Bridge for civilians to stop the mass flight of people from the occupied Crimea, as well as in order to transfer military equipment from the Russian Federation to the peninsula.

On the morning of August 16, explosions sounded in one of the military units in the Dzhankoi district of the occupied Crimea, after which ammunition began to detonate at the ammunition storage site.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called the explosions near Dzhankoi a sabotage.

On August 9, several strong explosions sounded on the territory of the Saky airfield in the Novofedorivka area.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of nine aircraft of the invaders at the Saky airfield.