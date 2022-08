Russian Black Sea Fleet Lost Half Of Its Aircraft As Result Of AFU Attack On Saky Airfield In Crimea - Media

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation lost about half of its aircraft as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Saky military airfield near the village of Novofedorivka in the west of the occupied Crimea.

Western media reported this with reference to the briefing of the official representative of the Western intelligence community.

“Raid on Saky airbase knocked out "more than half" of Russia's combat naval aviation in Black Sea. Such raids for good for Ukrainian morale but overall "combat stasis" remains,” Dan Sabbagh, editor of The Guardian, quoted a Western official as saying.

“Attack on Saky airfield in Crimea by Ukraine put more than half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet naval aviation combat jets out of use. The Russian system is busy seeking to allocate blame for the debacle.

What we are seeing now is (Russia's) Black Sea Fleet taking a very defensive position, trying to avoid getting in the line of fire. This is a proud fleet with a long history. The credibility of that entity has been diminished,” British ITV News journalist Emma Barrows quoted a Western intelligence representative as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, a series of explosions occurred at the Saky military airfield in the west of the occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that this was due to the detonation of several aircraft ammunition.

The next day, August 10, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that as a result of explosions at the Saky airfield, at least nine combat aircraft of the Russian army were destroyed.

We also reported that on April 14, in the waters of the Black Sea, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the Moskva cruiser, which had been hit by missiles fired by the Ukrainian military, drowned.

And on June 17, near Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Black Sea Fleet tug Vasily Beh, which was carrying ammunition and weapons for the Russian garrison on the island.