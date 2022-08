The Defense Forces of Ukraine got qualitatively new opportunities thanks to the "people's satellite," purchased with money collected by citizens.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainians again surprised the world and implemented an unprecedented project. Now the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces will have data from the ICEYE satellite constellation, which collects information on Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology. This will help to defeat the enemy much more effectively and expel it from our land faster, while preserving the lives of our people," he wrote.

Reznikov noted that now the Ukrainian army receives information from satellites from partners, but this data is mainly from optical satellites, which have their technological limitations on working at night, when it is cloudy, the battlefield is drawn by smoke, it snows or there are other obstacles.

In addition, this information comes with a certain delay and not from all directions that are important for the military.

Now, according to the Minister, the situation will be fundamentally different.

The Ukrainian army will begin to receive information that it previously could not get quickly, when necessary, and from where it is needed.

Reznikov added that data from partners will remain an important component of awareness of the Ukrainian army, the combination of information will increase the quality of decision-making.

"The combination of high-quality intelligence from satellites and the capabilities of precision weapons really creates new capabilities. For example, soon each HIMARS, М270 or MARS II, as well as each gun or self-propelled gun with precision projectiles will be able to destroy the enemy more effectively," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, thanks to the initiative of the Serhii Prytula Foundation and blogger Ihor Lachenkov, Ukrainians raised UAH 600 million in a matter of days to buy three Bayraktar drones for the Ukrainian army. The drone manufacturer - the Turkish company Baykar - decided to transfer these drones to Ukraine for free.

In agreement with the security forces, a satellite was purchased for "people's money."

However, in social networks, such an acquisition caused an active discussion of the feasibility of this use of "people's money."