Since September, Men Can Go On Foreign Business Trips For 7 Days On Security Of UAH 200,000 - Fedorov

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fedorov said that the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that allows you to launch the eBusiness Trip service in an experimental format from September.

"From September 1, you can issue a permit to go abroad on the Diia portal in a few clicks," he wrote.

Individual entrepreneurs and legal entities will be able to use the service.

You can leave the country for a business trip no longer than 7 days.

To do this, you need to submit tax statements, pay a single social contribution, seven days before the trip, pay UAH 200,000 to the account of Oschadbank.

At the same time, the average salary in the company should be at least UAH 20,000.

At the same time, an enterprise will be able to send on a business trip no more than 10% of employees and no more than 10 people.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, on the air of the national telethon, said that the Cabinet of Ministers allowed representatives of export-oriented enterprises that do not have arrears of taxes and salaries to employees to travel abroad for up to 7 days in order to sign business contracts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, men - citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years are prohibited from traveling abroad during martial law.