Macron's Office Says Putin Agreed To Allow IAEA Mission To Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees on the need to give inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Reuters reports this with reference to the message of the Elysee Palace.

"French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart on Friday that he is concerned about safety risks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine," it was said.

Macron's administration said Putin had agreed to send an expert mission to the nuclear plant.

Since the beginning of March, the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under the control of the Russian occupation army.

The Russian military turned the station into its military base. They also use the facility to house artillery systems that shell the opposite bank of the Dnieper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, Ukraine called on the UN and IAEA to send a mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to assess threats to the nuclear safety and security of the station.

We also reported that the Ukrainian authorities called for the demilitarization of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Russian troops.

Russia, in turn, stated that they considered it unacceptable to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which would allegedly weaken the security of the station.

And the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country generally considers it necessary to stop the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP allegedly because of the intention of the Ukrainian military to arrange a nuclear disaster at the facility.