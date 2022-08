The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has banned the launch of power units No. 1 and No. 2 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

This is stated in the message of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate has amended the licenses for the operation of power units No. 1 and No. 2 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP... According to the order, operation of power unit No. 1 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is carried out by the operating organization in the states of "refueling" - "cold shutdown." The order also determines that the operation of power unit No. 2 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is carried out in a state of "cold shutdown." The basis for the amendments was the application of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and the documents submitted with it, as well as the resolution of the Board of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of August 4, 2022 "On the current state of safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP power units under occupation by the military of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is noted that the operating conditions of power units No. 1 and No. 2 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, determined by order, in accordance with the provided documents of Energoatom and expert opinions of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, are optimal under the conditions of occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate states that the shutdown of all power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP can lead to the development of the situation according to the "Fukushima scenario."

On August 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the possible shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Also, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged preparation by Ukraine of a "resonant provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 19.

For its part, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupation troops are preparing a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.