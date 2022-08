UN Secretary General Comes To Odesa For First Time To Check Port Operation

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday, August 19, arrived on a visit to Odesa. This was reported by the local publication Dumskaya.

"He will inspect the shipment and dispatch of Ukrainian grain. Also, negotiations will continue there on the issue of "grain corridors," Dumskaya reports.

On August 17, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came to Lviv, where on August 18 he will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On August 11, Secretary General Guterres called for a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On July 22, at the UN proposal in Istanbul, Ukraine, Turkiye and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.