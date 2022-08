Mobile communications operator Kyivstar (Kyiv) bought a controlling stake in the country's largest medical information system Helsi Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Veon company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In signing the agreement with Helsi, we see great potential to take leading positions in the eHealth industry. Kyivstar plans to expand its business and invest in the next three years in the development of digital ecosystems for the health of Ukrainians, developing new products, improving critical infrastructure and creating new jobs," said the director general of Kyivstar, Oleksandr Komarov.

According to the message, Helsi is the largest medical information system and a leading provider of digital medical services in Ukraine, the company has been on the market for six years, has more than 23 million patients and is known as a provider of SaaS solutions for medical information systems for 1,300 public and private clinics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar is part of the Ukrainian business unit of the international communications operator Veon (former VimpelCom), which provides most of its services in Ukraine under the Kyivstar brand.