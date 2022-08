Cabinet Allows Men To Travel Abroad. Who Will Be Able To Leave And What Is Needed For This

The government decided to allow one category of men to travel abroad. The First Vice-Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko explained the conditions for departure.

"From September 1, a business that officially pays wages does not owe taxes and fees to the budget, whose average salary is at least UAH 20,000, then 10% of the staff, but no more than 10 people will be able to leave for a period up to 7 days at the employer's request. And all this will take place on the Diia portal," she said.

The minister explained this decision by the need for employees of Ukrainian companies to have the opportunity to participate in international events, sign business contracts and return to Ukraine in order to develop their business.

