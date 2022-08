The Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, as well as the state of emergency until December 31, 2022. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The state of emergency has been extended until December 31, 2022 for the unified state system of civil protection throughout the territory of Ukraine by amending Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 25, 2020 No. 338 "On the transfer of the unified state system of civil protection to the state of emergency." Quarantine has been extended until December 31, 2022 on the entire territory of Ukraine," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine due to COVID-19 until August 31.

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the establishment of quarantine zones depending on the epidemic situation in the regions, as well as the dismissal of unvaccinated workers for the period of martial law.

Mykhailo Radutskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on national health, medical care and medical insurance, said that quarantine measures will be canceled in Ukraine only after the World Health Organization announces the end the coronavirus pandemic.