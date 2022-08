Ukraine and the United Kingdom have simplified mutual access to the public procurement market.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyrydenko and the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Melinda Simmons signed the second addendum to the Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Document approves the simplification of mutual access to the public procurement market. The agreement updates the threshold values, as well as changes the currency set for their calculation from the Euro to the Special Drawing Rights (IMF)," the statement said.

Also, according to the notification, provisions on the mutual application of public procurement in the provision of medical services will be streamlined.

The message states that Ukraine and the United Kingdom intend to further develop the contractual and legal framework that will promote bilateral trade and strengthen ties between Ukrainian and British businesses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Agreement on the abolition of import duties and tariff quotas between Ukraine and the United Kingdom will be valid for 12 months and may be extended for a new period by agreement between the parties.

In early May, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed an agreement on the abolition of import duties and tariff quotas in bilateral trade.