Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1,078 children have been affected by Russian aggression. Of them, 362 were killed, another 716 were wounded.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of the morning of August 19, 2022, 1,078 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 362 children were killed and 716 got wounds of varying severity," it was said.

Most of the children suffered in Donetsk region - 376, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 60, Kherson region - 55, and Zaporizhzhia region - 40.

It became known that on August 17, a 13-year-old boy was killed as a result of an enemy projectile hitting a residential building in Kharkiv, and two more children aged 12 and 13 were wounded.

As a result of daily bombing and shelling by the Russian military of Ukrainian cities and villages, 2,328 educational institutions were damaged, 289 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the National Information Bureau, as of the end of July, 5,600 children forcibly deported to Russia had been identified.

In June, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk reported that during the full-scale aggression, Russia deported 1.2 million Ukrainians to its territory, including 240,000 children.

On March 19, the occupiers illegally took 2,389 children to Russia who were in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.