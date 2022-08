Estonia Will Join Training Of Ukrainian Military In UK

Estonia will join the training of the Ukrainian military in the United Kingdom. Tallinn will also transfer another batch of weapons to Kyiv.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter.

"Kalevipoeg (a character from Estonian mythology - ed.) enters the battle! Even more military aid from our Estonian friends for the Ukrainian army: mortars; anti-tank weapons; a field hospital; Estonian servicemen will join the British training program for our soldiers," he wrote.

Reznikov thanked the Ministry of Defense of Estonia for the assistance provided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, New Zealand will send at least 120 military instructors to help train servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoing training in the United Kingdom.

On August 5, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, announced that Canada had sent 225 instructors to help British colleagues in training the Ukrainian military.

Later, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands decided to take part in the training of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.