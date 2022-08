The Vice Speaker of the Bundestag from the Free Democratic Party, which is part of Germany's ruling coalition, Wolfgang Kubicki spoke in favor of opening the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to fill gas storages for the winter.

He said this in an interview with RND, European Pravda writes.

"We have to open Nord Stream-2 as soon as possible to fill our gas storages for the winter. There is no good reason not to open Nord Stream-2," Kubicki said.

"If we get more gas in this way, perhaps even the entire amount guaranteed by the contract, it will help people not to freeze in winter, and our industry will not suffer serious damage," added a high-ranking German politician.

Kubicki noted that these tasks are a priority for the federal government.

"As soon as the gas storage tanks are full, we will be able to close Nord Stream-2 again," said the Bundestag Vice Speaker.

When a journalist pointed out that Putin would use this as a major success, Kubicki said that anything that provides more gas would be more beneficial to Germany than to Putin.

"By the way, Putin's greatest propaganda success would be if we ran out of gas while he is still making good money from us. This must be prevented," the politician said.

The German federal government has suspended the commissioning of the completed Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, Russia supplies only about 20% of the possible amount of gas through Nord Stream-1. The Russian gas company Gazprom blames technical reasons for this, the German government believes that the Russian Federation is faking problems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Scholz does not support the ban on entry of Russians to Europe.

Earlier, Poland accused Germany of "deceptive maneuvers" regarding the supply of weapons.