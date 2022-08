Border Guards Destroyed Group Of Russian Saboteurs Who Tried To Cross Siverskyi Donets River

Ukrainian border guards destroyed a group of Russian saboteurs who tried to cross the Siverskyi Donets river in Donetsk region.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service.

A group of Russian invaders was noticed on the banks of the Siverskyi Donets. They took off all their uniforms and equipment to make it easier to cross the river.

However, border guards killed two invaders and wounded one. Some of the saboteurs escaped.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 18, the Russian occupiers struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

On Friday, August 19, was announced in Kharkiv as a day of mourning for those who were killed as a result of rocket attacks by the occupiers.

On the night of August 9, the Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv, as a result of which electric poles and tram rails in the Industrialnyi district were damaged.

Also, on August 8, there were also explosions in Kharkiv.

Earlier it was reported that on August 3, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the city authorities are ready for any enemy actions.

In addition, ISW analysts note that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have ordered the capture of Kharkiv and the unoccupied part of Kharkiv region.