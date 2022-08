The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense warns of a possible terrorist attack by the Russian occupiers on Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, during the "trial" of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to one of the possible scenarios of the rashists, they can deliver a pinpoint missile attack on the premises. If such a scenario is implemented, the rashists will try to shift the blame for the crime committed to Ukraine in the traditional way," the statement says.

The Defense Intelligence informs that on the Independence Day of Ukraine, the occupiers plan to hold a demonstration "trial" for the captured defenders of Azovstal in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

For this purpose, the surviving premises of the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic are urgently being remodeled. On the stage of the philharmonic hall, iron cages are being installed, in which Ukrainian defenders will be kept.

To give the appearance of "legitimacy" to this action, the occupiers prepare specially trained "witnesses" and bring in representatives of the Russian "media".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine called the world to prevent the trial in Mariupol of the captured Ukrainian defenders.

The "DPR" grouping decided on the terms of the so-called "tribunal" over Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol: they want to hold it before the end of summer, probably before the Independence Day of Ukraine, which is celebrated on August 24.