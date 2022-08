That night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, covering 3 districts with fire at once. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in his Telegram channel.

"The night of massive enemy attacks... the Russian army covered three districts with fire at once - Kryvorizkyi, Synelnykivskyi and Nikopolskyi," Reznichenko said.

Russians killed a 36-year-old man in the Apostolivska community of Kryvorizkyi district. They shelled the community from Uragans. In the village of Pershe Travnia, a house, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. Velyka Kostromka of the Zelenodolska community was hit with barrel artillery. There is destruction. People are not injured.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the Mezhivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district. He was just sleeping at home when shells from Russian Tornado S MLRS flew into his house. The child is in the hospital, she underwent operation. There is destruction of housing in the village.

The enemy fired 10 shells from barrel artillery at the center of night Nikopol. In the city, up to 20 high-rise buildings, a dozen shops, a lyceum, a bank and a bus stop were damaged. The power line is disabled. Electricians are working. It passed without killed or injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 18, the Russian invaders again attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Two districts were hit - Kryvorizkyi and Nikopolskyi.

On the night of July 28, the Russian occupiers shelled two communities in the Kryvorizkyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with Uragans and barrel artillery.