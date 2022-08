The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is probably planning to accuse Ukraine of attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

That follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts note that on August 18, for the first time since July 6, 2022, there was no announcement of Russian territorial gains in Ukraine. However, Russian forces were still conducting limited and unsuccessful ground offensives in the eastern direction on August 18.

Russian sources reported explosions across Crimea — likely caused by Russian air defense, Ukrainian intelligence or a Ukrainian attack — overnight into August 18.

They also claimed that Russian air defense shot down a drone near the Kerch Bridge between Crimea and Russia on the night of August 18.

The Russian Ministry of Defense appears to be creating information conditions to blame Ukrainian forces for future operations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Key conclusions of analysts:

Russian sources reported a series of unidentified and unconfirmed explosions across Crimea on the night of August 18.

Russian troops conducted ground assaults south of Siversk and northeast and south of Bakhmut.

The occupiers continued to conduct offensive actions to the north, west and southwest of Donetsk.

Russian troops carried out an unsuccessful ground assault in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Ukrainian officials confirmed additional strikes on a Russian military base and warehouses in Kherson region.

The Kremlin is likely to use established Cossack organizations to support Russia's military-building efforts.

Russian occupiers continued preparations for the long-term integration of the occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 18, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the possible shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Also, on August 18, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that Ukraine was allegedly preparing a "resonant provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 19.

For its part, on August 18, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupying forces were preparing a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.