President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres coordinated further actions on the grain corridor, the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the meeting in Lviv. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I suspect that before the end of this war, the coordination and solutions of this trio will depend on solving many problems diplomatically. There is an understanding between them, this is the main thing. The presidents and the secretary general coordinated not just positions, but their actions on key issues: the grain corridor, the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the release of our prisoners. It's not just about what they talked about, but that it was agreed who will do what next," Kuleba said.

He noted that Erdogan and Guterres approach issues not formally, but sincerely empathize and want to solve problems.

Kuleba also assured that during the negotiations, no one inclined Ukraine to concessions in favor of Russia.

He noted that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdogan took much longer than planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 17, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came to Lviv, on August 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also arrived in Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy held separate meetings with them, they also held a threesome meeting.

Zelenskyy and Guterres agreed on the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Zelenskyy discussed with Erdogan the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.