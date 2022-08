Russian Troops Without Success Stormed AFU Positions In Donbas And In Zaporizhzhia Direction - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army do not give up trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas, so during the day they tried to advance in the Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

This is stated in today's evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Spirne, Verkhnyokamyanske, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Fedorivka, Berestove, Vesele, and Kryva Luka.

In addition, the enemy carried out an air strike near Spirne.

The occupiers made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the Mykolaivka-Vyimka direction. They suffered losses and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Bilohorivka, Vershyna and Zalizne settlements from tanks and artillery of various types.

It used aviation for strikes on the districts of Soledar, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Zaitseve, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna and Bilohorivka.

With offensive and assault actions, the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops and advance from the districts of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovske, Klynove, Semihirya and Holmivskyi in the direction of the city of Bakhmut. It had no success, retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Kamianka, Vesele, Novobakhmutivka, Netailove, New York and Yuryivka were hit by fire from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

Russian occupiers used aviation to strike directly at the settlement of Krasnohorivka.

The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to improve the tactical position in the directions of Verkhnyotoretske - Kamyanka, Novoselivka Druha - Avdiivka, Pisky - Pervomaiske and Lozove - Pervomaiske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, shelling was recorded near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Velika Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva.

The occupiers also carried out an airstrike near Vuhledar.

With offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the Taramchuk-Vodiane direction. It was strongly repulsed and retreated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, August 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the partial successes of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction and near Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

We also reported that the Russian command maintains units in the Bryansk and Kursk regions near the Ukrainian border.