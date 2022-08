Russia Considers Possibility Of Clash With US And NATO Over Ukraine Real

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has said there is a "quite real" possibility of a clash with the Western countries due to the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, the department noted that Russia is not interested in a conflict with the United States or NATO.

Interfax (Russian media) reports this with reference to the deputy director of the information department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechaev.

"Russia has never rattled with weapons, especially nuclear weapons. But the events in Ukraine clearly show that the clash with the collective West is quite real," he said.

According to him, the Russian leadership is supposedly committed to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, so it should never begin.

He stressed that Russia is not interested in a direct clash with the United States and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Nechaev also said that Russian occupation troops are equipped with modern and precision weapons, which are supposedly enough to implement the goals of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Recall that at the end of April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and NATO entered into a "proxy war" with the Russian Federation, commenting on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden called Lavrov's statement an attempt to justify the failures of the Russian army in Ukraine.

We also reported that in June, the head of Belarusian intelligence Ruslan Kosygin said that the United States and NATO were allegedly preparing for military aggression against Russia and Belarus.

Besides, Western media reported that an increase in threatening rhetoric by Russian officials is being done in order to prepare residents of the Russian Federation for war with NATO.