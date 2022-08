In the Russian Moscow suburbs and other regions, a number of sabotages took place aimed at communications, which supply weapons to war with Ukraine.

Expert Oleksii Holobutskyi reported this on his Facebook page, noting that the anti-war partisan movement in Russia is gaining momentum.

In proof of these words, he put the last diversion near Moscow.

"Two signaling, centralization and interlocking devices have been disabled at the railway site in the Domodedovo area. Information about this first appeared, and then disappeared from pro-Russian groups in social networks. It doesn't appear to have been an explosion or hack. The equipment is most likely burned with incendiary mixture - properly prepared and correctly applied. As a result, the railway section has been disabled for some time," reports Holobutskyi.

According to the expert, this is another diversion in a number of similar ones that occur throughout Russia. Most of them are somehow aimed at communication, which supplies weapons to the war with Ukraine.

"It seems that someone is seriously tired of this war. Too many losses. Too many new graves. At the same time, the anti-war movement is gaining strength throughout the Russian Federation. Not too centralized yet, but it's a matter of time," Holobutskyi writes.

According to him, sabotage in the suburbs is a consequence of the activities of the partisan movement.

The actions of unknown "avengers" are not like the work of Ukrainian special services. Too far away from the war zone and too close to Moscow. The most likely option is the actions of local "partisans." The purpose of which is probably to destroy the supply chains of new weapons and people on the front line," says Holobutskyi.