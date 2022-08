Erdogan Brings 4 Ministers, Heads Of Intelligence And Defense Industry To Lviv, As Well As Baykar Makina Chair

On Thursday, August 18, a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Turkiye and Ukraine, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres began in Lviv - the main topics of negotiations will be a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and export of Ukrainian grain to world markets.

President of Turkiye Erdogan at the talks with Zelenskyy is accompanied by a large delegation, among others, the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Defense, Intelligence, the Defense Industry Department and Baykar Makina (the manufacturer of Bayraktars).

On August 17, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came to Lviv, where on August 18 he will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On August 11, Secretary-General Guterres called for a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On July 22, at the UN proposal in Istanbul, Ukraine, Turkiye and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.