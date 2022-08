Russian occupation troops are preparing a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) on August 19. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Thursday, August 18.

The Defense Intelligence informs that the occupiers announced an unexpected "day off" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 19, where only operational personnel will be located, and for all other employees the entrance will be closed. Besides, representatives of Rosatom, who have recently been constantly at the station, urgently left the territory of the facility. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that it seems that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a terrorist attack at the at the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in order to "blame the Russians for it."

"From the available information, it becomes clear that the occupiers after large-scale shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant can "raise the stakes" and arrange a real terrorist attack at Europe's largest nuclear facility. In addition, to coincide this crime with the stay in Ukraine of the UN Secretary General," the Defense Intelligence emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Ukraine's alleged preparation of a "resonant provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 19.

Also, on August 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the possible shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in connection with information about Ukraine's allegedly preparing a "resonant provocation" at the nuclear power plant.

On August 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting in Lviv.