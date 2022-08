Zelenskyy And UN Secretary General Guterres Agree On Parameters Of Possible IAEA Mission To Zaporizhzhia NPP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have agreed during a meeting in Lviv on the parameters of a possible mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President and Secretary General of the UN agreed on the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. It should be carried out legally through the territory free from the invaders," it says.

Zelenskyy informed the UN Secretary General about Russia's nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, noting that this conscious and cynical terror on the part of the aggressor could have disastrous consequences for Ukraine and the whole world.

The President stressed that the UN should ensure the security of this strategic facility, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops.

Zelenskyy and Guterres also outlined possible directions for the further development of the grain initiative: its improvement, increasing the level of security of implementation, increasing the number of ships that safely export Ukrainian food.

In addition, Zelenskyy asked Guterres to personally contribute to the UN representatives obtaining permanent unhindered access to Ukrainians forcibly deported to Russia.

The President also stressed the importance of assistance from the UN in the release from captivity of Ukrainian servicemen and medics held by Russia.

Guterres announced work on sending a UN mission to determine the facts of the death of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka (Donetsk region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed a letter to IAEA General Director Rafael Grossi and UN Secretary General Guterres with a call to send an international mission led by the IAEA and with the participation of UN military experts to assess threats to the nuclear security and security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Subsequently, Kuleba said that Grossi informed him of his readiness to lead a delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.