Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity within the 1991 borders. Any compromises with Russia on this would mean a delayed war. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on Twitter on Thursday, August 18.

"Regarding the question, to what extent is the restoration of borders the goal of Ukraine? Only complete de-occupation up to the borders of 1991. Any territorial compromise with the Kremlin is a war postponed for the future. It is today that we have a chance to break the backbone of the Russian "colossus on clay feet," Danilov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, announced desire to test all Ukrainians for collaborationism.

On August 12, Danilov said that Russia was preparing provocations for Ukraine's Independence Day, as well as against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On August 11, Danilov admitted that the Russians are capable of blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.