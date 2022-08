Throughout July, the six largest countries in Europe did not offer Ukraine new bilateral military commitments - this is the first such month since Russia's invasion in February.

This was reported by Politico with reference to data from the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, European Pravda reports.

The publication emphasizes that this is a sign that, despite historical changes in European defense policy, military assistance to Ukraine seems to be decreasing - just when Kyiv launches a decisive counteroffensive.

Fresh data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which tracks support for Ukraine during the war, covers the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Poland and is due to be released on Thursday.

Christoph Trebesch, head of the team compiling the Ukraine Support Tracker, said the organization’s data showed European military aid commitments for Ukraine have been on a downward trend since the end of April.

“Despite the war entering a critical phase, new aid initiatives have dried up,” he said.

Denmark will increase financial support for Ukraine by EUR 110 million.

Western allies did meet last week in Cophenhagen to gather pledges for boosting Ukraine’s military, amassing EUR 1.5 billion in commitments. But Trebesch, who said his team is still analyzing the numbers, cautioned the figure “is meager compared to what was raised in earlier conferences.”

Trebesch argued that European countries should be considering the Ukraine war as more akin to the eurozone crisis or the coronavirus pandemic, two events that promoted the Continent to funnel hundreds of billions into emergency funding measures.

For example, the EU's pandemic recovery fund covers approximately EUR 800 billion in loans and grants. Total European aid to Ukraine so far is only a small part of this amount. According to Trebesch, it's "surprisingly little considering what is at stake."

