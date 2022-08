The heating season in Luhansk region will be ruined by the Russian occupiers, because they will not have time to restore critical infrastructure. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, at a briefing.

"They (the occupiers, - ed.), even if they are able to lay the main gas pipes, although I doubt it, but even if they do bring the main gas pipes to the cities, the infrastructure inside the cities is just as broken. And they will not be able to restore it: cities will not be prepared for the heating season. This whole system will thaw," Haidai said.

Haidai recalled that during four and a half months of shelling by the Russian army of the entire territory where the defense line passed, all critical infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region were completely destroyed.

"There is no centralized water supply, there is no centralized gas, they are trying to restore electricity now, but without substations. And I can say that you don't need to be some kind of prophet to clearly understand that all this will burn constantly," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Kyiv residents to prepare warm home clothes and blankets for winter.

At the same time, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yurii Vitrenko prepared a diesel generator and firewood for the heating season.

Earlier, the Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Oleksii Chernyshov, said that the upcoming heating season will be very difficult for Ukraine, but heating tariffs will remain unchanged. According to him, the optimal temperature in the house should fluctuate between 18-20 degrees, but not below 16 degrees.