Zelenskyy And Guterres Discuss Export Of Grain, Release Of POWs And Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP

During a meeting in Lviv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres the continuation of the export of Ukrainian grain, the issue of the forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of prisoners of war and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Lviv, I held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. We agreed to continue coordination in the implementation of the grain initiative. We discussed possible directions for its development, the issue of illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of our servicemen and doctors from captivity," he wrote.

The President noted that special attention was paid to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the meeting.

"Special attention was paid to the topic of Russia's nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences. Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic facility, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops," Zelenskyy wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that Ukraine was allegedly preparing a "resonant provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 19, when UN Secretary General Guterres will be visiting Ukraine.

On the evening of August 17, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lviv, where on August 18 he will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.