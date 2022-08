Invaders Shell 14 Settlements In Donetsk Region Last Day

Last day, the Russian occupiers used missiles and artillery on 14 settlements of Donetsk region. There are civilian casualties. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, published on the Telegram channel.

Avdiivka suffered the most - seven strikes on the city were documented. Also, Bakhmut, Druzhkivka, Krasnohorivka, Siversk, Toretsk, Komyshivka, Ocheretyne, Zhelanne, Memryk, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Fedorivka, Svitle were shelled massively.

Occupation troops used missiles of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, Uragan MLRS, Grad, artillery and launched an airstrike.

51 objects were destroyed and damaged: 40 residential buildings, a municipal enterprise, a school, agricultural equipment, a hangar and a penal colony building.

Police officers worked at the places of the hits, collecting evidence of war crimes of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Donetsk region on Wednesday, August 17, as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers, 3 people were killed and 6 more people were wounded.

Some of the evacuated people from Donetsk region leave for food and subsequently return.